FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: North Pointe of Archdale staff

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This is the staff at North Pointe of Archdale. We are told they don’t miss a beat and always go above and beyond to make sure the people they care for get what they need. When you enter the building, you can hear co-workers lifting each other’s spirits with laughter and jokes. The person who wrote us wanted to make sure the managers and staff got recognition for their hard work and dedication. So tonight, they are our heroes.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.