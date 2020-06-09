FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: North Davidson High School staff

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

You’ve seen our Senior Sendoff segments and tonight we are honoring some of the other people making those graduates feel special. The staff at North Davidson High School was nominated as heroes for holding individual graduations for kids — capturing the moment with photos and turning the tassel-turning moments into a video memory book.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.