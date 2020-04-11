FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Nickolas Duncan, Food Lion employee

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

If they don’t work, you don’t get groceries. Through all of this, grocery stores have stayed open so people can get their essential items. One man is helping to make sure the Food Lion in Whitsett is clean and products are stocked. Thank you to Nickolas Duncan. We are highlighting you as our hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.