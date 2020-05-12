FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: NC students adjusting to change

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

One mom reached out to us to say children are the heroes during this life-changing event we are living through. Her 10-year-old, Destiny Marsh, like many other children, is having a tough time being home all the time. Kids are doing schoolwork remotely, missing birthday celebrations and not able to hang out with friends. Thanks for hanging in there kids and being such heroes.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.