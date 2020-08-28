FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Nate Turner, chef and caterer

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Volunteering to help feed people in the community. Chef and caterer Nate Turner used a lot of his time to help others during this COVID crisis. He even started up a food pantry. Nate, thanks for being so selfless.

