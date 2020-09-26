FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Myraette McGibboney, RN and pastor

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero can either be found at Wesley Long Hospital serving and taking care of patients or at the pulpit on Sundays pastoring at White Cross AME Church. Known as Cookie around the hospital, Myraette Mcgibboney is an RN case manager who is recognized for showing each patient compassions and care and using her pastoring skills to pray with her patients. Thank you for your service, Myraette.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.