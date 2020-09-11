FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Ms. Khalid, Wesley Long Emergency Room

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is a nurse who is always finding ways to help those in need. When she is not working at the Wesley Long Emergency Room, Ms. Khalid helps patients as a nurse from home and over the phone.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.