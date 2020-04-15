Watch live
President Donald Trump, Coronavirus Task Force give update
FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Morgan Banker, registered dietitian with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

There is a lot of focus on hospitals these days and the doctors and nurses inside of them during this health battle. But tonight, we want to put the spotlight on a registered dietitian at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Morgan Banker is making sure patients have the appropriate health needs and diet regardless of the COVID-19 threat. For that we are highlighting her as a hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.

