FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Morgan Banker, registered dietitian with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

There is a lot of focus on hospitals these days and the doctors and nurses inside of them during this health battle. But tonight, we want to put the spotlight on a registered dietitian at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Morgan Banker is making sure patients have the appropriate health needs and diet regardless of the COVID-19 threat. For that we are highlighting her as a hero.

