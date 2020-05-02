FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Michelle Moore, Wake Forest Baptist Health nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight, we are highlighting Michelle Moore as our hero. She is an RN at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Lexington and also works at Cone Health Medcenter in High Point. In addition to her two jobs she is a mom of two kids. Thanks for being on the front lines of this crisis, Michelle.

