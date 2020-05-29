FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Michelle Moore, RN at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Michelle Moore is pulling double duty during the coronavirus. She works as an RN at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Lexington and at Cone Health in High Point. She not only works two jobs, but is a full-time mom to two amazing kids. Michelle, we are highlighting you as our hero this morning.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.