FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Michelle Monroe, RN and pastor

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is an RN and a pastor in Greensboro taking care of clients at home and at nursing homes throughout this pandemic. We honor Michelle Monroe, the pastor of Life Empowerment Ministries and thank her for her dedication and service in these trying times.

