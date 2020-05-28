FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Michelle Brasher, FNP-C at Brenner Children’s Hospital

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Michelle Brasher has shown unwavering courage volunteering to serve as a front-line hero in the COVID screening tent. She is an FNP-C at Brenner Children’s Hospital Emergency Department at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Michelle cares deeply and shows it with compassion and attentive understanding with her patients and their family. This morning we are highlighting her as our hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.