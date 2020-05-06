FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Michael Beck, firefighter

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We know firefighters have had to adapt to a new way of responding in some situations these days and Michael Beck is embracing the challenges. He works for the Greensboro Fire Department and the Hasty Fire Department. We are told he has been saving lives since the age of 17. Tonight, we are highlighting him as our hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.