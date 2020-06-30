FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Meredith Rodrigues, teacher at Summerfield Charter

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Staying connected with students in the COVID-19 struggle. Meredith Rodrigues is a third grade teacher at Summerfield Charter. She made home visits to all her students and had shirts made for them to represent her 2020 “Rod Squad.” Mrs. Rod is described as a leader, a role model, and an outstanding teacher. That’s why we are highlighting her as a hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.