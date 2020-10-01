FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Melissa Taylor, Immanuel Baptist Church Day Care

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is a woman who has guided parents and children through this difficult period of the pandemic. Melissa Taylor has been the director of Immanuel Baptist Church Day Care in Clemmons for 18 years and has taken measures to ensure the day care could safely remain open during this COVID crisis. The facility was needed to ease the burden on many parents who have faced the challenges of childcare during this pandemic. Thank you for continuing to care for these families, Melissa.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.