FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Melissa Denny, Forsyth Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight, we nominate Melissa Denny as our hero. Melissa works in the ultrasound department at Forsyth Medical Center. She has successfully managed the changes required during this pandemic to ensure she continues to help the patients.

