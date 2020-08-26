FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Mason Croley, physician’s assistant

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

In this edition of Highlighting Heroes, we highlight Mason Croley. He is recognized for his work as a gastroenterology physician’s assistant and always making time to listen to his patients.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.