FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Marcia Anderson, Mocksville Food Lion cashier

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Marcia Anderson was nominated as our hero tonight. She is a cashier at the Food Lion in Mocksville. During these times she has been working tirelessly to make sure that customers are getting what they need, and she always has a smile on her face.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.