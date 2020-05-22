FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Marcella Johnson, Food Lion employee

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

People are still packing stores looking for cleaning supplies and other popular items these days which include meat and eggs. Well, Marcella Johnson is one of the people making sure vendors have the items and managing the inventory at some local Food Lion stores. She has been an employee for 24 years. Tonight, we are highlighting her as our hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.