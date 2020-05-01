FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Lt. Ashley Lindsey, detention officer at Randolph County Jail

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This lady along with several other detention officers in Randolph County are working every day to protect inmates and make sure they prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ashley Lindsey is a lieutenant at the Randolph County Jail. We are highlighting her as a hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.