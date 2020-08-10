FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Lori Tart, Thomasville librarian

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Lori Tart is a librarian at the Thomasville Public Library who has spent a lot of time during the pandemic posting videos for kids. Sometimes she reads and other times she sings, giving kids a chance to enjoy library time without having to come in person.

