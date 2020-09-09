FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Liz Grant, RN

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Liz Grant is our hero tonight. She is a registered nurse at Trinity Oaks, which is a senior living community in Salisbury with assisted living accommodations. Liz was recognized as an amazing nurse and mother.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.