FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Lauren Sellers, Guilford County Schools teacher

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This devoted wife and mother is also a teacher who is very dedicated to her students. Lauren Sellers’ husband nominated her as a hero. He tells us she tirelessly researches and prepares for individualized education plans for her students. We are told she has been with Guilford County Schools since 2010 and is a pre-kindergarten exceptional needs teacher.

