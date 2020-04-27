Watch Now
FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Laura Clark, North Pointe of Asheboro

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

An employee at North Pointe of Asheboro is being highlighted as a hero this morning. Laura Clark is the resident care coordinator at the assisted living facility. We are told she is always smiling and is dedicated to her residents and employees. Co-workers tell us her attitude has been great during this crisis.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

