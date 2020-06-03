FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Landon Wyrick, Gibsonville Fire Department

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Landon Wyrick, your wife nominated you as tonight’s hero. She tells us you are driven and passionate about serving your community beyond your duties at the Gibsonville Fire Department full time and the Faucette Fire Department. She and your family are proud of you and so are we.

