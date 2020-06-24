FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: LaMia Baldwin, Wake Forest Baptist Health

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Meet this WSSU grad who is now working at Wake Forest Baptist Health in the ICU. She has worked with COVID patients and showed nothing but dignity and poise according to her cousins who nominated her to be highlighted as a hero. LaMia Baldwin they are so proud of you and so are we.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.