FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kim Sturdivant, Brookstone Haven Retirement Home

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is Kim Sturdivant, who cares for residents at Brookstone Haven Retirement Home in Randleman. We are told the residents lights up when Kim walks into the room because they know she’s going to take care of them.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.