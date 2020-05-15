FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kerry Cross, Guilford County EMS

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Changing roles to help his team during the pandemic. Kerry Cross is usually an EMS trainer for Guilford County. That’s an office job. But he volunteered to join the nightshift and run calls with his EMS family during this health crisis. He has been committed to his profession for 30 years. Kerry your wife is extremely proud of you and so are we. That’s why we are highlighting you as tonight’s hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.