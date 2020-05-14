FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kenneth Plaster, Old Dominion driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This man was described to us as someone who serves his community and company daily and always takes care of his family and friends. Kenneth Plaster has spent the last 15 years driving for Old Dominion. Kenneth we are highlighting you as a hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.