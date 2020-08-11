FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kendra Campbell, Randolph Health

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We are spotlighting Kendra Campbell. She works with Randolph Health, and her sister tells FOX8 she has two boys at home but has not stopped working during the coronavirus pandemic because she loves what she does, and she cares so much about her patients.

