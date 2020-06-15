FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kelly Frazier, Ketchie Creek Bakery

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero nomination comes from a man who wants to see his wife get some recognition for tireless hours at Ketchie Creek Bakery in Mocksville. Kelly Frazier has made sure the place stays open and her employees have a job. Kelly, tonight we are highlighting you as our hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.