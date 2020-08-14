FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kelly Adams, nurse at Clapps Nursing Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Clapps Nursing Center is where we are finding tonight’s hero. The facility is COVID-free these days but at one point during the pandemic, it had 21 positive cases. Working during those times was Kelly Adams, an LPN. The person who nominated this single mom described her as someone who puts patients first.

