FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Katie Smith of DavidsonWorks career center

She has worked every day through the COVID-19 crisis to help people who lost their jobs. Katie Smith works for NCWorks Career Center — DavidsonWorks. She has been listening to many people looking for help as they work through these tough times. Katie, we are highlighting you as our hero this morning.

