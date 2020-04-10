FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Katie Maynard, nurse at High Point Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Strong-willed, motivated to help others and a passion for what she does. That’s how Katie Maynard’s husband describes her. Katie is a nurse at High Point Medical Center and tonight we are highlighting this nurse of more than 15 years as a hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.