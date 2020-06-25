FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Karl Swartz, Lowes Hardware

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Karl Swartz has spent the last 14 years working at Lowes Hardware in Mocksville. He has not missed a day during the pandemic. Karl works 40 hours a week in a wheelchair! Karl, you are tonight’s hero.

