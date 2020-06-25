FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kara, CNA at Clapps Convalescent Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

She’s a CNA at Clapps Convalescent Center in Asheboro and a full-time student at UNC Chapel Hill. This is Kara. We are told she is pursuing degrees in psychology and sports medicine. She hopes to be a physician’s assistant after college. Kara, you are this morning’s hero!

