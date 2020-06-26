FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kaleah Bolduc-Smith, LPN

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

24-years-old, two full-time jobs and an LPN. We are talking about Kaleah Bolduc-Smith. She works with two children in their homes and at Pennybyrn. She is missing spending time with her family to take care of other people’s family members. Kaleah we are highlighting you as our hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.