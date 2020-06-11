FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kacey Varner, Food Lion employee

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Kacey Varner never missed a day of work during the coronavirus. Her family nominated her as a hero for her dedication to Food Lion at Forest Oaks in Greensboro. She’s worked there for two years.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.