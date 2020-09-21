FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: June Thompson, dietician

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

A dietician at the South Greensboro Kidney Dialysis Center is our hero this morning. June Thompson has been serving patients at the center for over 30 years while also serving as a consultant at a local group home for intellectually disabled adults. She imparts the personal touch to each of her patients, and we thank her for her service.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.