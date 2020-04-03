FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Julia Bates, of Bethany Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This segment honors Julia Bates. She focuses on internal medicine and pain management at Bethany Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She is treating patients and keeping them pain-free amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.