FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Joy Martin, nurse at Moses Cone Hospital

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning, we’re highlighting Joy Martin, a registered nurse at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. We’re told she has a loving heart, she’ll do anything she can to help out and lights up any room she enters, so we want to say thanks for everything she’s doing.

