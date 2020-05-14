Watch Now
FOX8 Noon News

FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Joy Martin, nurse at Moses Cone Hospital

Highlighting Heroes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning, we’re highlighting Joy Martin, a registered nurse at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. We’re told she has a loving heart, she’ll do anything she can to help out and lights up any room she enters, so we want to say thanks for everything she’s doing.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter