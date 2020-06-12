FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Joshua Faucette, UPS driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight, we are giving delivery drivers recognition during our Highlighting Heroes segment. Joshua Faucette has put in long days as a UPS driver and makes sure regular and essential packages get to their destinations. The person who nominate Joshua told us he has given out his brand-new protective gear personally purchased so others were protected.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.