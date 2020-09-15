FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jonathan Maas, computing analyst

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Tonight’s hero is one we don’t see on the front lines but is essential to making our healthcare system continue to run smoothly during the pandemic.

Jonathan Maas is an end user computing analyst in the IT department for a large healthcare company. He and his team work tirelessly to ensure the digital service of the organization runs smoothly and to allow remote operations for the company during the pandemic.

