FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jessica Mays, Wesley Long Hospital

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Jessica Mays works on the fourth floor of Wesley Long Hospital and has cared for coronavirus patients. The person who nominated her as a hero to highlight tells us she approaches each day with a positive attitude that radiates to all her co-workers. Jessica thank you for all you do.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.