FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jeremiah Negron, waste and recycling driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

“I feel this is a service to the community. A lot of people don’t think about this job as a career, but it is fun and I enjoy taking care of my customers.”

Those words from Jeremiah Negron who is this morning’s hero. He’s been a driver in the waste and recycling industry for more than 15 years. We also learned he services our containers here at FOX8 everyday.

