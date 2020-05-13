FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jenny Hicks, dance teacher

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Changing times mean changing the way you do business. FOX8 viewers asked us to highlight Jenny Hicks, the owner of Dance Vision, as our hero tonight. Her studio is closed now but Hicks has kept her dancers moving with online classes and we are told it is keeping everyone’s spirit up. All your students and their parents thank you!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.