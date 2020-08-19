FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jennifer Howard, OBGYN nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Tonight, we are highlighting Jennifer Howard, an OBGYN nurse with Cone Health. By day, she helps pregnant women navigate bringing children into the world during a pandemic and easing their worries. After work, she cares for foster children she has made part of her family. Thank you, Jennifer, for all you do.

