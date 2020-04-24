FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jennifer Hedgecock, nurse at Wake Forest Internal Medicine

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Jennifer Hedgecock is out hero tonight.

She is a nurse at Wake Forest Internal Medicine in Thomasville and is expected to graduate soon.

We are told she cares for patients and never lets the struggle of her life get in the way of her passion to care for the community.

