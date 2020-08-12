FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jennie Cuthrell, CNA

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

In our Highlighting Heroes segment tonight we want to introduce you to Jennie Cuthrell. She is a CNA at Alpine Rehabilitation in Asheboro and has had to work from home during the pandemic. When she is not caring for her patients, she is a full-time mother and grandmother.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.