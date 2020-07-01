FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jason Long, Whitsett Fire Department

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

He is a frontline hero. Jason Long pictured here with his son is a firefighter at the Whitsett Fire Department. His wife nominated him telling us he is always putting other people first and he works hard. She went on to say their son looks up to his daddy and has made it known that when he grows up, he wants to save lives just like his dad does.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.